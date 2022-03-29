Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE:TUFN traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 184,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,361. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.77.

Tufin Software Technologies ( NYSE:TUFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. The business had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 229,206 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. 45.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

