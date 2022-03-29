Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Raised to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TUWOY. Barclays upped their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 85 ($1.11) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 79 ($1.03) to GBX 77 ($1.01) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tullow Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.08.

TUWOY stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.43.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

