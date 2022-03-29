Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Shares Down 3.5%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) shares were down 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 3,278 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 30,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94.

About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS engages in the provision of service to its corporate, commercial and retail customers, including deposit, loans, foreign trade transactions, investment products, cash management, leasing, factoring, insurance, credit cards and other banking products. It operates through the followings segments: Retail Bank; Corporate and Commercial Banking; and Investment Banking.

