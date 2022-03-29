Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Shares Down 3.5%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) shares were down 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 3,278 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 30,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94.
About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY)
