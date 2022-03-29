Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Trading Down 3.5%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.83. 3,278 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 30,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94.

About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS engages in the provision of service to its corporate, commercial and retail customers, including deposit, loans, foreign trade transactions, investment products, cash management, leasing, factoring, insurance, credit cards and other banking products. It operates through the followings segments: Retail Bank; Corporate and Commercial Banking; and Investment Banking.

