TurtleCoin (TRTL) Hits 1-Day Volume of $74,706.00

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 53.2% against the dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $74,706.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 123.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 112,368,071,793 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

