TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,340 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.14% of TuSimple worth $10,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $962,000. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in TuSimple during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in TuSimple during the 4th quarter worth $2,510,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $544,000. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSP has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TuSimple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.65.

NASDAQ TSP opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.79. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 24.20 and a quick ratio of 24.20.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 11,702.17% and a negative return on equity of 85.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TuSimple news, insider James Mullen sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $39,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brad W. Buss purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $279,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,473 shares of company stock worth $110,243 over the last three months.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

