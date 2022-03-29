Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading Up 12.2%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) shares were up 12.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.58. Approximately 9,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,265,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TUYA shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.20 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 10.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tuya by 2,428.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,962,000 after buying an additional 4,143,367 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tuya by 33.8% in the third quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 4,174,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,866,000 after buying an additional 1,054,373 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of Tuya by 95.1% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,053,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,764,000 after buying an additional 1,976,532 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tuya by 651.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,181,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after buying an additional 1,891,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tuya by 346.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,749,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after buying an additional 1,357,684 shares during the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

