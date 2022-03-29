Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading Up 12.2%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) shares were up 12.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.58. Approximately 9,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,265,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TUYA shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.20 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 10.35.
Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)
Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tuya (TUYA)
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.