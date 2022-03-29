Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 162,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $3,374,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TSN opened at $86.77 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.88 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.27 and a 200-day moving average of $85.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

