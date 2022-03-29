U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives $64.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.29.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USB. Citigroup dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.71. 6,693,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,078,894. The stock has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.39.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. American Trust bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $823,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 148,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

