Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 23,137 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 312.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $571,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673,391 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 420.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,997,000 after buying an additional 8,150,605 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $286,355,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6,009.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $215,945,000 after buying an additional 4,741,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 31,472.0% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,735,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $212,164,000 after buying an additional 4,720,800 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

UBER stock opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $61.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.00.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

