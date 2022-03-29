UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Receives $116.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UCBJF shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of UCB in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of UCB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJF traded up $8.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.58. 2,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414. UCB has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $120.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

