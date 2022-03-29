UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 304,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,558,611 shares.The stock last traded at $31.30 and had previously closed at $29.43.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on UiPath from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on UiPath from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.05.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average of $43.04.

In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 24,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $1,061,859.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 206,730 shares of company stock valued at $8,074,148.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Codex Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,533,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in UiPath by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,393 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $225,025,000 after buying an additional 1,510,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in UiPath by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,017 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after buying an additional 136,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

