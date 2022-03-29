UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UMBF. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

UMBF stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.80. 148,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,121. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $112.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.96.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $136,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $44,425.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,385 shares of company stock worth $1,372,239. 9.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

