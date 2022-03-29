Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UA. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of Under Armour stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.22. 133,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,138,386. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter.

In other news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $45,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 42.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Under Armour by 1,372.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.