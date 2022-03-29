Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Union Pacific by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after purchasing an additional 984,417 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after purchasing an additional 529,029 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $335,186,000 after buying an additional 403,857 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3,282.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 394,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after buying an additional 382,811 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.33.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $3.36 on Tuesday, hitting $271.98. 64,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,436,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $173.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $275.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.15 and its 200 day moving average is $239.87.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

