Unslashed Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $5.17 Million (USF)

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Unslashed Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000517 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Unslashed Finance has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar. Unslashed Finance has a total market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $16,361.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046888 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,376.91 or 0.07126131 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,333.27 or 0.99885220 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00046382 BTC.

About Unslashed Finance

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,097,846 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Unslashed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unslashed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unslashed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

