UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 75.7% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UOLGY opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. UOL Group has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $24.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.04.

About UOL Group (Get Rating)

UOL Group Ltd. engages in the investments in properties, subsidiaries, associated companies, and listed and unlisted securities. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services. The Property Development segment refers to the development of properties for sale.

