UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.29 Million

Brokerages predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) will report $18.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.46 million to $20.00 million. UroGen Pharma posted sales of $7.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 144.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year sales of $79.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.60 million to $81.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $133.40 million, with estimates ranging from $108.20 million to $158.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UroGen Pharma.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 230.67% and a negative return on equity of 256.66%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on URGN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In related news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $429,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $62,118.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,393 shares of company stock valued at $508,835 over the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in UroGen Pharma by 707.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in UroGen Pharma during the third quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in UroGen Pharma by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in UroGen Pharma by 359.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma during the third quarter worth $174,000.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.29. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $11.52.

About UroGen Pharma (Get Rating)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.