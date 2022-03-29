Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2145 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has decreased its dividend by 7.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a payout ratio of 84.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.04. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,145.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

