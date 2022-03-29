Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 17,406 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,406 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.39% of Darling Ingredients worth $43,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 230,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,585 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,089,000 after purchasing an additional 18,381 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $16,791,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 407,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,214,000 after purchasing an additional 42,333 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

NYSE:DAR opened at $80.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.09. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.57 and its 200 day moving average is $71.16.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 5,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $485,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,005 shares of company stock worth $4,679,904 over the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAR. Raymond James lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.