Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 46,364 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,364 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.06% of Digital Realty Trust worth $31,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,471 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,090,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,902,000 after buying an additional 658,801 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,124,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,762,000 after buying an additional 550,528 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 588.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 585,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,503,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,819.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 448,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,833,000 after acquiring an additional 439,704 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLR opened at $140.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.75. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $130.10 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

