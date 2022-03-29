Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,363 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $17,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $298,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BXMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $36,726.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,345 shares of company stock valued at $104,938. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXMT stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $32.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,236,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,344. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.52.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 55.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.18%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

