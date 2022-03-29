Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,009 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $18,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,346 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,589,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,553,000 after acquiring an additional 759,134 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,480,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,321 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 59.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,977,000 after acquiring an additional 133,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,334,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,816,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.10. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $48.26 and a twelve month high of $66.06. The firm has a market cap of $202.60 billion, a PE ratio of 467.03, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,378.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

AstraZeneca Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.