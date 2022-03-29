Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 5,913 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.08% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $16,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,616,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,800,388,000 after purchasing an additional 200,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,684,369,000 after acquiring an additional 224,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,147,000 after acquiring an additional 96,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,071,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.35.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.65. The company had a trading volume of 664,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,786. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

