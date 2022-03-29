Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 6,079 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,679,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $111,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40,247 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.27. The company had a trading volume of 13,979,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,974,855. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 10.38%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

