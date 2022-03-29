Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.11% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $21,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,382,000 after buying an additional 16,235 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $282.68. 340,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,158. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.30 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $115,168.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

