Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,521,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,130 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.05% of Stem worth $28,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stem during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Stem by 41.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $96,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $1,245,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,121 shares of company stock worth $3,071,950 over the last 90 days.

Stem stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.38, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $37.79.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter. Stem had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STEM. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Stem in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stem in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

