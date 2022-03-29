Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,827,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,599 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 2.32% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $97,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 178.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.33. 493,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,874. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 18.82 and a quick ratio of 18.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 59.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.59%.

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HASI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

