Van ECK Associates Corp Has $15.73 Million Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281,425 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $15,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,534,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,515,000 after acquiring an additional 712,636 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,481,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,273,000 after acquiring an additional 433,930 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 373,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 155,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after acquiring an additional 138,422 shares in the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TAK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

TAK stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,353,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,824. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $19.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

