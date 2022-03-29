Van ECK Associates Corp Has $23.64 Million Stock Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $23,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 1,473.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,715 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at about $397,426,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in BioNTech by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,532,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,062,000 after buying an additional 187,123 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in BioNTech by 58.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 404,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,478,000 after buying an additional 149,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 149.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,174,000 after buying an additional 79,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

BNTX stock opened at $166.35 on Tuesday. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $93.76 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of -0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.06 and its 200-day moving average is $233.14.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

