Van ECK Associates Corp Has $9.19 Million Stock Position in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,462 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.62% of Gladstone Investment worth $9,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 30,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 18.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 139,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 78.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 117,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 51,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

GAIN opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.05 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 151.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $80,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

