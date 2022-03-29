Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 29,053 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,609 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 29,053 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $34,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Walmart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,251,164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $176,438,000 after buying an additional 13,938 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.8% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $146.00 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $404.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.