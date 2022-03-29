Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 98,921 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 851,079 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 98,921 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.07% of Rio Tinto Group worth $56,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,320.06.

RIO stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.53. 2,420,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,166,244. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.89.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $4.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

