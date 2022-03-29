Van ECK Associates Corp Takes $11.03 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $277.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $248.42 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.19.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EL. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.05.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998 over the last three months. 12.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

