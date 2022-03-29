Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 362,471 shares.The stock last traded at $125.48 and had previously closed at $123.78.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,678.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,866.7% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

