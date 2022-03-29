Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 295.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period.

Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $127.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.41.

