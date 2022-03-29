Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $876.35 million, a P/E ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.96. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $198.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.27 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Varex Imaging’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,339,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 170.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,601,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,154 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,462,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,027,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 976,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,797,000 after purchasing an additional 325,923 shares during the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

