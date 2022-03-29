Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 85.75% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Venus Concept updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:VERO opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73. Venus Concept has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $76.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.18.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
About Venus Concept (Get Rating)
Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.
