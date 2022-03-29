Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 85.75% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Venus Concept updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERO opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73. Venus Concept has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $76.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Venus Concept by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,663 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Venus Concept by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 44,705 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Venus Concept by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 970,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 54,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Venus Concept by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 57,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

