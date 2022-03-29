Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 4.8% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 17.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 12.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

PSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pearson from GBX 703 ($9.21) to GBX 740 ($9.69) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pearson from GBX 610 ($7.99) to GBX 630 ($8.25) in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.18) to GBX 900 ($11.79) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $608.33.

Shares of PSO opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89. Pearson plc has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.1894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

