Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $367,000 Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,632 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,174,000 after purchasing an additional 597,615 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 59.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,094,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,091,000 after purchasing an additional 407,189 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 97.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 614,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,632,000 after purchasing an additional 302,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $28,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $237,110.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,982 shares of company stock worth $15,924,500. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $120.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.10 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.71.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

