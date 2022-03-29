Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 478,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 30,586 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 65,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

In other SLM news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $454,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,990 shares of company stock valued at $857,754. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.25. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.32 million. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

SLM Company Profile (Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

