Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABM. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 48,122.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 761,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,294,000 after buying an additional 760,336 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter worth $24,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 63.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,342,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,443,000 after purchasing an additional 523,007 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 1,730.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 534,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,072,000 after acquiring an additional 505,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,840,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $397,113.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $92,629.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.22. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $54.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABM shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

