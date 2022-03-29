Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 275 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,217,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,391,000 after purchasing an additional 263,599 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,622,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,095,000 after acquiring an additional 54,996 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,734,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,226,000 after buying an additional 31,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,195,000 after buying an additional 243,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,931,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,343,000 after buying an additional 198,368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $62.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $70.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.24.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

