Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,437 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Prudential by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,909,000 after purchasing an additional 397,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 13.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,943,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,344,000 after acquiring an additional 358,171 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 19.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,945,000 after acquiring an additional 185,567 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 921,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,089,000 after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Prudential by 19.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 339,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,303,000 after acquiring an additional 54,493 shares during the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PUK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.30) to GBX 1,590 ($20.83) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,640 ($21.48) to GBX 1,550 ($20.30) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,059.33.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.51. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.2372 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

