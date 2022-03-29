Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 461 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ventas by 34.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,367,000 after purchasing an additional 691,046 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ventas by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,420,000 after purchasing an additional 49,901 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1.2% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 70,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 58.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Ventas by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 58,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.59.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $62.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.63 and its 200-day moving average is $53.52. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 446.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,285.81%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

