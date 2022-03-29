Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target Cut to C$35.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VET has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of NYSE:VET traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $20.28. 324,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.58.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.32. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 55.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 6,772.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

