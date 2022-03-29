Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Short Interest Down 39.6% in March

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 599,500 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the February 28th total of 992,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $11,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vertex by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vertex by 712.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vertex by 469.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

VERX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

VERX opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. Vertex has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,445.00, a PEG ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.75.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

