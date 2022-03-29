VerusCoin Trading Up 57.4% Over Last Week (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $117.45 million and approximately $188,285.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 57.4% higher against the US dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00003639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00047160 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,427.15 or 0.07172769 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,637.33 or 0.99701367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00056543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00046818 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 67,550,137 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

