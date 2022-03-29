Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Viasat in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

NASDAQ:VSAT traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $49.45. 10,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.48 and a beta of 1.08. Viasat has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $68.76.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $719.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.03 million. Viasat had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viasat will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Viasat in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Viasat by 22.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Viasat in the third quarter worth about $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Viasat by 25.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Viasat in the third quarter worth about $205,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viasat (Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.