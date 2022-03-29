VirTra (VTSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st.

VirTra stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.97. VirTra has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of VirTra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirTra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of VirTra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirTra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of VirTra by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

