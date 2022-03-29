VirTra (VTSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSIGet Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st.

VirTra stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.97. VirTra has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of VirTra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirTra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of VirTra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirTra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of VirTra by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

About VirTra (Get Rating)

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

